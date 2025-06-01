Alaska Rescue Coordination Center directs 10 saves during start of rescue season





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska- Alaska Air and Army National Guard, U.S. Army and Civil Air Patrol units responded to six requests for assistance, primarily in support of the Alaska State Troopers and local hospitals May 24-28, 2025.

The AKARNG rescued five people near the Knik River, with a HH-60M black hawk helicopter in a one-hour operation May 26. Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion’s Chief Warrant Officer 3s Bradley Jorgensen and Mike Miller piloted the mission with one crew chief and two flight paramedics on board.

A good Samaritan called the Alaska State Troopers, and the RCC relayed a description and coordinates of where the people were located to the crew. The distressed persons were riding in an all-terrain vehicle on the shoreline of the river when it was capsized in the water. They were able to escape the vehicle and were waiting to be evacuated from the riverbank.

One individual sustained injuries during the submersion and the crew rendered care and brought them into the helicopter on a stretcher. They secured the remaining four persons and flew them to Matsu Regional Hospital, where they were released to medical professionals.

“We had great coordination with the RCC, and our guys did a great job,” Jorgensen said. “For everyone exploring Alaska this summer, I’d say have a plan and a [satellite communication device].”

The successful mission underscored the importance of preparedness and interagency cooperation, themes that continued throughout the week’s other rescue efforts.

On May 24, the Alaska Air National Guard’s 210th Rescue Squadron deployed an HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter near Seward with 212 RSQ pararescuemen on board to medevac an injured hiker, rescued by Seward Fire Department, resulting in one save.

The following day, the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, used a UH-60 to medevac a patient from Healy Lake to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after civilian air ambulances were unable to access the site, resulting in one save.

On the 26th, a joint mission involving the AKARNG and CAP was launched to search for an overdue hiker near Sutton. Though the individual was ultimately found by a good Samaritan, the coordinated aerial search contributed to the recovery, and one save was recorded.

Also on the 26th, the AKANG responded to two separate medical emergencies. One involved airlifting an individual with a head injury from a remote cabin near Montana Creek to Providence Alaska Medical Center. The other mission began May 27 and involved rescuing a person with a leg injury from a remote lodge. The individual was transported to Gulkana for civilian air ambulance pickup.

Both missions resulted in one save each, bringing the total to ten saves during this series of coordinated rescue efforts.

“This busy week was a testament to our capabilities across the state to help Alaskans in need,” said Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Aaron Hunter, the director of the AKRCC. “As this rescue season kicks off, we encourage all Alaskans to travel with satellite communication devices at all times to ensure their safety.”



