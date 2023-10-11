Searchers Come up Empty-Handed in Search for Togiak Boater





On Saturday afternoon, troopers received notification from Koliganek’s VPSO that a swamped boat was located on the Nushagak River near Lewis Point.

When discovered, the boat was empty and had no registration numbers to identify it.

Searchers responded to the area to search for a possible boater but would not find anyone.

Two days later, on Monday, troopers received more information on the incident and were told that 25-year-old Kelly Coopchiak of Togiak was likely the operator and had been aboard.

An Alaska State Parks plane and a US Fish and Wildlife helicopter were launched and took up the search for the victim but would find nothing. Cabins in the area were also searched.

Alaska State Troopers say that they, along with Dillingham Search and Rescue, are conducting further search efforts on the river by boat.

The search and investigation are ongoing.



