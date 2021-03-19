Alaska Residents Approve of State’s COVID-19 Response







Statewide survey indicates confidence in Alaska’s efforts to manage the COVID-19 virus

ANCHORAGE – A statewide public opinion survey conducted among residents in late February reveals a large majority of Alaskans approve of the State’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic response. The survey also measured awareness of the State’s vaccine distribution efforts, revealing a majority of residents who are already, or intend to become, vaccinated.

“The COVID-19 pandemic once again demonstrates how Alaskans unite when faced with adversity,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Those contemplating getting the vaccine should sign up as soon as possible. It is a tool to allow you and your family to get your lives back to normal. I want to thank Alaskans for doing their part to defeat the virus.”

Among the survey highlights:

58% say Alaska is no longer facing a health care emergency (a decrease of 4% from November).

48% say the measures taken by the State have been appropriate (an increase of 13% from November).

86% say the vaccine distribution has been successful so far.

60% say they feel comfortable getting back to their regular daily routines.

41% say they have begun the vaccination process, and 58% say they have been vaccinated or intend to get vaccinated when it becomes available. (Note: This poll was conducted before the announcement opening vaccinations to Alaskans or workers age 16 years or older.)

“We are encouraged by the results of this survey,” said Commissioner Adam Crum. “State and Tribal health organizations have done a great job testing and vaccinating Alaskans to the point where many Alaskans are starting to feel comfortable easing back into their routines, especially with other vaccinated friends and family. This data will help guide our decision-making moving forward.”

“Alaska has made great strides in combatting the COVID-19 virus by working together,” said Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink. “Now, we must stay focused and vigilant to fully defeat COVID-19 and its variants.”







The survey was conducted Feb. 23-28 by Dittman Research. In total, 807 Alaska residents, ages 18 and older, participated in the survey. Survey questions asked participants for their opinions on a variety of topics relating to the COVID-19 virus in Alaska including the status of the virus in Alaska, awareness of the State’s vaccine distribution efforts, intentions of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and state and health officials’ responses and prevention measures, to name a few. The margin of error is ±3.5% (95% confidence interval) for the total sample.

A full summary of February’s statewide public opinion survey results can be accessed here: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/SiteAssets/Pages/HumanCoV/DHSS_PublicOpinionSurvey_Toplines_20210223-0228.pdf

To stay updated on the latest COVID-19 information, subscribe to DHSS alerts and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

# # #





