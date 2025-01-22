Alaska Senate Gavels in the 34th Alaska State Legislature





Senate Majority will Prioritize Education Funding, Retirement for Teachers and Public Employees, Energy, and Election Reform

JUNEAU – Tuesday at 1:00 p.m., the Alaska Senate gaveled in the 34th Alaska State Legislature. Senator Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, was officially elected as Senate President by his colleagues. Senator Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, will serve as Majority Leader, and Senator Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, will serve as Rules Chair. To complete the Majority’s leadership team, Senator Kelly Merrick, R-Eagle River, will serve as Majority Whip, Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage, will chair the Legislative Budget & Audit Committee, and Senators Lyman Hoffman, D-Bethel, Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, and Donny Olson, D-Golovin, will serve as Finance Chairs.

The 14-member Senate Majority also announced their legislative priorities for the legislative session, which will build upon previous efforts to strengthen Alaska’s economy. These beginning-of-session priorities include boosting public education funding, addressing public employee and teacher retirement, updating election processes, and tackling Alaska’s ongoing energy challenges to ensure long-term sustainability and affordability.

“The future of Alaska is bright, and I am looking forward to working across chambers, caucuses, and party lines to address the challenges Alaska faces,” said Senate President Gary Stevens. “Both chambers have tremendous opportunities to tackle the issues with the ability to do it through bipartisan collaboration—something Alaskans want and deserve.”

“Addressing Alaska’s recruitment and retention challenges is essential to rebuilding a robust workforce,” said Senator Cathy Giessel. “To ensure a thriving economy and attract top talent, we must remain competitive with other states and create opportunities that keep and bring the best and brightest right here in Alaska.”

“Ensuring Alaska’s public schools receive reliable and adequate funding is our top priority,” said Senator Bill Wielechowski. “Year after year, our schools struggle to keep up with inflation, leaving students and educators with fewer resources. Every child deserves access to a high-quality education and if we want Alaska to thrive, we must invest in our next generation and equip them for success.”

The Senate Committee on Committees also met this afternoon to review and approve legislative committees for the 34th Alaska Legislature. You can view the Committee on Committees report here to see a full breakdown of committee assignments and chairs.

