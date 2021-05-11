Alaska Senate Passes Bill Allowing for Permanent Industrial Hemp Program







JUNEAU-Senate Bill 27, a bill allowing for more business opportunities for industrial hemp, was unanimously passed by the Alaska Senate today.

SB 27 would allow for the state to maintain a permanent industrial hemp program and allow for more broad interstate commerce of Alaska-grown and manufactured hemp products.

In 2018, the Legislature passed a bill that established a state Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Later that year, Congress passed the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, which changed the federal requirements for the industrial hemp market.

“The passage of Senate Bill 27 will not only ensure federal compliance but will also provide agricultural and manufacturing business opportunities for hemp and help diversify our state’s economy,” said Senate Majority Leader Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, the bill’s sponsor.

SB 27 passed 20-0 and is now on its way to the House of Representatives for consideration.

