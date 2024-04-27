Alaska Senate Takes Steps to Address Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples





Juneau – For decades, Alaska has grappled with the harrowing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP), tearing families apart and leaving communities shattered. While women and girls bear the brunt of this violence and exploitation, men, boys, and elders are also affected, leaving a profound impact on the fabric of our society. Recognizing the urgency of this issue, the Alaska Senate has taken a decisive step forward by unanimously passing Senate Bill 151, legislation aimed at tackling the root causes of MMIP and providing essential support for affected communities.

The provisions outlined in Senate Bill 151, sponsored by Senator Donny Olson, D-Golovin, promote progress in our state’s commitment to addressing the MMIP crisis. Senate Bill 151 mandates cultural training for police officers and establishes the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Review Commission within the Department of Public Safety (DPS). Additionally, it directs DPS to appoint at least two MMIP investigators, ensuring dedicated resources to investigate cases and fostering collaboration between law enforcement agencies, communities, and federally recognized tribes.

The MMIP Review Commission, comprised of nine members from diverse backgrounds, will work closely with law enforcement to examine unresolved MMIP cases across different regions of the state and identify trends and patterns to inform strategic recommendations. This collaborative effort aims to enhance coordination, reduce instances of violence against Indigenous individuals, and strengthen our collective response to this crisis.

Furthermore, SB 151 mandates DPS to collaborate with the Commission on public outreach initiatives, amplifying awareness and engagement on MMIP issues. The legislation also calls for a comprehensive needs assessment to bolster protective and investigative resources within the state’s criminal justice system, ensuring a more robust response to identifying and reporting MMIP cases.

“The creation of this Commission is necessary for the continued success of those who are working diligently to solve the tremendous amount of unresolved MMIP cases we have in this State,” said Senator Donny Olson. “We owe it to the families affected by this crisis to pursue every avenue of justice and support.”

Crucially, this legislation underscores the importance of data-sharing and collaboration at the national level by requiring DPS to submit information on missing persons to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) database, enhancing coordination efforts beyond state borders.

In light of recent funding allocations for additional MMIP investigators, significant progress has been made in reviewing unresolved cases and following leads. However, establishing the Review Commission is imperative to sustaining this momentum and ensuring justice for the countless unresolved MMIP cases in our state.

Senate Bill 151 now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.



