



(Anchorage, AK) – As the autumn chill settles in, fire safety is a paramount concern for Alaskans. Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a proclamation to recognize October as Fire Prevention month in Alaska. And as October 6 – 12 is Fire Prevention Week, the Division of Fire and Life Safety is emphasizing the critical role smoke detectors play in safeguarding lives and property. Smoke detectors are a simple yet effective tool that can provide early warnings of fire, allowing families to evacuate quickly and safely.

Lloyd Nakano, Alaska State Fire Marshal, emphasizes the importance of smoke detectors in every home: “Smoke detectors are your first line of defense against fire. They provide the precious seconds needed to escape safely. I urge all Alaskans to ensure their smoke detectors are in working order and to test them regularly. Together, we can make our communities safer.”

In Alaska there have been 21 fire related deaths to date in 2024. For full civilian fire fatality statistics, visit DPS Division of Fire & Life Safety.

Let’s make this week and all of October a time of awareness and action. Ensure your smoke detectors are working and join us in promoting fire safety throughout Alaska.

###



