Alaska State Troopers & Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to Test Amber Alert System





January 3, 2022 (Alaska) – The Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be conducting a test of the statewide Amber Alert System on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 10:20 am. During the test the Emergency Alert System will trigger an alert message on all satellite, broadcast, and cable TVs as well as broadcast radio stations across the state. There will also be a wireless emergency alert triggered to anyone that has test alerts enabled on their eligible smartphone.

Media organizations or members of the public interested in receiving an immediate notification if an Amber Alert or Silver Alert is issued anywhere in Alaska should sign up online to join the Amber Alert and Silver Alert email lists at the links below.

https://www.amberalert.alaska.gov/

https://silveralert.alaska.gov/

