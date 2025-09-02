Alaska Sues Clint Miller dba Alaska Wilderness Outfitter for Unfair and Deceptive Business Practices and Obtains a Temporary Restraining Order





(Anchorage, AK) – Thursday, the Alaska Department of Law obtained a temporary restraining order against 48-year-old Wasilla resident Clint Miller, dba Alaska Wilderness Outfitter, who operates a big game hunting guide service out of Holy Cross on the Innoko River. Palmer Superior Court Judge Jonathan Woodman issued the order following a complaint by the Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit alleging that Miller defrauded consumers of more than $660,000 by taking advance payment for guided hunts that never happened.

“Many dream, save and plan for years to go on a big game hunting trip of a lifetime in Alaska, yet for most of Miller’s clients, those plans and dreams ended in disappointment and considerable financial loss after last-minute cancellations without refunds. Clearly this is an unacceptable business practice and a huge disservice to all of the reputable hunting guides who are unfairly tainted by Miller’s actions,” said Assistant Attorney General Helen Mendolia.

According to the complaint, Miller promises his clients the opportunity to go hunting for moose but cancels the hunt at the very last minute and refuses to provide refunds. The complaint alleges that between 2019 and 2024, Miller collected at least $660,350 from his clients for hunting services he has not provided.

The lawsuit also alleges that the few clients who go into the field are subjected to dangerous conditions without sufficient fuel or guides. The temporary restraining order prevents Miller from taking payments from new customers unless and until Miller satisfies the court that he can provide safe, legal hunts for existing customers. The order also requires Miller to preserve assets for the payment of consumer restitution.

The Attorney General’s Office discovered this unfair and deceptive conduct because Miller’s customers filed consumer complaints. If you experience any unfair or deceptive conduct, please fill out a consumer complaint form or call the Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit at (907) 269-5200.

