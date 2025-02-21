Alaska Supports Rehabilitation Act Funding and Protections





(Anchorage, AK) – Alaska’s continued participation in the Texas v. Becerra multistate case ensures that the Rehabilitation Act will continue, without undue interference, to protect the rights of persons with disabilities and the federal funding that supports existing Section 504 protections.

The new federal regulations that Alaska is opposing would allow the federal government to unilaterally reinterpret the Rehabilitation Act and take away existing funding for Medicaid, disability programs, and public school supports. This new interpretation, if left unchallenged, would be an unconstitutional use of the Rehabilitation Act.

The Attorney General has received inquiries about the impact of the lawsuit on benefits and protections historically afforded under the Rehabilitation Act.

“My office has received many concerned calls and emails due to misunderstandings or misinformation about the lawsuit. I want to reassure those who are concerned, the lawsuit is focused on the new regulations and their repercussions. It does not seek to reduce funding for existing disability programs or any person’s rights covered under current 504 plans. Rather, the lawsuit protects these programs and rights by preventing the federal government from arbitrarily reducing the programs and activities covered under the Rehabilitation Act,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.

This case has been paused to allow the federal government to reevaluate its position following the change of administration. A joint status report from the parties is due to the court on Feb. 25, 2025, and will be publicly available on the online docket. The status report will be posted here once filed.



