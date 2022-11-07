Alaska to Receive $13 Million to Address High Energy Costs





Anchorage, AK – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced that Alaska was awarded $13.7 million through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, this funding will help low-income individuals and families pay for home heating costs this winter and cover unpaid utility bills.These funds will also help families make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills. The funding announced today comes from a combination of regular appropriations and from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, of which Senator Murkowski was a lead author and negotiator.

“Alaskans face some of the highest home heating costs in the nation, which is why LIHEAP has been such a critical program to help families get through the cold winter months,” Murkowski said. “Through my roles as a senior appropriator and lead negotiator on the bipartisan infrastructure law, I championed this funding to provide a critical supplement for the Alaskans who face exorbitant energy prices. I’m pleased to announce this support and look forward to the benefits it will provide for Alaskan families.”

Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance can visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) hotline toll-free at 1-866-674-6327.



