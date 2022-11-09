Alaska Voters Reject Extremist Attempt to Eliminate Right to Abortion





ANCHORAGE, AK — While we wait for the rest of the votes to be counted, Alaska voters are decidedly voting down a constitutional convention that extremist groups planned to use as an opportunity to strip the people of Alaska of their right to an abortion. The vote so far demonstrates once again that the people of Alaska want access to safe, legal abortion.

Individual rights and freedoms go to the heart of who we are as a state, including the right to access safe abortion care. The results of this election will tell us that Alaska’s constitution must continue to protect our right to obtain or reject medical treatment without government interference.

“Alaska voters’ decision to reject a constitutional convention will be a victory for our entire state. This move would have been devastating, especially for people with low incomes or without savings — who are more likely to be Black, Indigenous, and Latino due to generations of racist public policies — who would’ve been unable to get the care they need. We look forward to continuing our fight to expand and protect abortion access in Alaska.”

The results so far prove what we’ve known all along: The people of Alaska overwhelmingly want access to safe, legal abortion. Thank you to all voters in Alaska.

