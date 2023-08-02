Alaskan Educators and Students Receive $2 Million for Classroom Supplies





DEED is partnering with nonprofit DonorsChoose to fund up to $1,000 in classroom supplies for each Alaska public school teacher

JUNEAU, AK – Monday, Acting Commissioner Heidi Teshner announced that the Alaska Department of Education & Early Development (DEED) is allocating $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pre-K to 12th grade public school educators obtain classroom resources. The collaboration between DEED and DonorsChoose, a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit, will empower educators to support student academic success through access to classroom supplies. Each Alaska public school teacher can receive up to $1,000 in project funding, as long as funding lasts.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with DonorsChoose,” said Acting Commissioner Teshner. “By helping teachers directly with their classroom resource needs, DEED is supporting our teachers in our shared mission to provide an excellent education for every student everyday,”

“This initiative is an investment in the frontline wisdom of Alaska teachers, and it’s a boost for educators as we head into the Back-to-School season,” said Alix Guerrier, CEO Of DonorsChoose. “We’re so grateful that Alaska Department of Education & Early Development is partnering with DonorsChoose, and that the department is using this innovative way to help students start the school year strong.”

Since DonorsChoose was founded in 2000, more than 2,000 Alaska teachers representing school districts across the state have raised $5.1 million for projects that help them go above and beyond in the classroom. The Anchorage School District and Northwest Arctic Borough School District are currently part of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program. The new collaboration between Alaska DEED and DonorsChoose will further the support for educators across the entire state.

Teachers can learn more and apply here: https://bit.ly/DonorsChooseAK. Funding for eligible projects will be applied shortly after a project is approved.



