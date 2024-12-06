Shaktoolik man charged with cyberstalking, sexual exploitation of a child





FBI seeking to identify other potential victims and additional information.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a Shaktoolik man with cyberstalking adults and children and sexually exploiting children to produce and possess child pornography.

According to court documents, between December 2021 to July 2023, Matthew Jackson, 22, allegedly cyberstalked one adult and two minor victims with the intent to injure, harass and cause substantial emotional distress to the victims. The indictment also alleges an enhanced statutory penalty for conduct that would constitute sexual abuse. At the same time, Jackson also allegedly sexually exploited three minors, two of which were the minor victims he was cyberstalking, in order to produce child sexual abuse material.

The indictment also alleges that on Aug. 1, 2023, Jackson knowingly possessed material that contained child sexual abuse.

Jackson was arrested on Nov. 26 and is charged with three counts of cyber stalking with an enhanced penalty allegation, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child: production of child pornography and one count of sexual exploitation of a child: possession of child pornography. The defendant is scheduled for his initial court appearance tomorrow before U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott A. Oravec of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces between 15 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers, is investigating the case. If anyone has information concerning Jackson’s alleged actions or may have encountered someone in person or online using the name Matthew Jackson or Matt Jackson, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at (907) 276-4441 or anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Vosacek is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



