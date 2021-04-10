Alaskan Fishermen call for swift confirmation of Janet McCabe as Deputy Administrator to the EPA







DILLINGHAM, AK – Bristol Bay’s commercial fishermen call on congress to support the nomination of Janet McCabe with a swift vote to see her seated Deputy Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Bristol Bay’s residents and fishermen have asked the EPA to take action to protect our nation’s greatest wild salmon fishery through the Clean Water Act and we believe McCabe’s experience will ensure this process is overseen with experience and a commitment to a science based action with the best interests of Alaskans at heart. We urge Alaska’s Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan as well as all those who share that commitment to protect Bristol Bay to confirm McCabe’s nomination as Deputy Administrator swiftly.” Katherine Carscallen, Executive Director Commercial Fishermen for Bristol Bay

