Alaskan Man Arrested on Federal Charges for Threatening U.S. Senators





FAIRBANKS – A Delta Junction, Alaska, man was arrested Monday in Fairbanks on criminal charges related to his alleged threats against U.S. Senators. The charging documents were filed on October 1, 2021, and have now been unsealed.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Jay Allen Johnson, 65, left a voicemail message on September 2, 2021, at the Washington D.C. office of a U.S. Senator containing several threats, including a threat to “burn” the Senator’s properties. The investigation revealed that the call originated in Delta Junction from a cellular telephone number linked to Johnson. On September 29, Johnson left another voicemail threatening to hire an assassin to kill the U.S. Senator. Johnson also left threatening voicemail messages for a second U.S. Senator between April 2021 and September 2021.

Johnson is charged with threatening United States officials with intent to intimidate the officials while engaged in the performance of official duties; making interstate threats, and interstate threat to damage property by means of fire or an explosive. The defendant is scheduled for an arraignment and detention hearing today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott Oravec of the U.S. District Court for Alaska.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for the most serious charges. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska and Antony Jung, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Alaska Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Capitol Police are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Tansey is prosecuting the case.

A complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

