Alaskans impacted by 2023 Wrangell Landslide eligible for Individual Assistance

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, ALASKA – The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHS&EM) will be accepting applications for the State Individual Assistance and Temporary Housing programs for those with damages or emergency expenses related to the 2023 Wrangell and Coffman Cove landslides.

State Individual Assistance registration will begin on Nov 28, 2023.

On Nov. 28, disaster survivors can register for the State Individual Assistance program by visiting the DHS&EM registration webpage at Ready.Alaska.Gov/IA. Telephone registration is available at 1-844-445-7131.

“As Alaskans we are heartbroken by the loss of life in Wrangell. Our efforts to locate the two remaining missing persons continue,” said Mark Roberts, Incident Commander, State Emergency Operation Center. “Efforts to reopen the Zimovia Highway, restore power, and provide emergency assistance is ongoing. The state’s Individual Assistance program is a key element of Alaska’s disaster recovery process, and we want people impacted by the landslide to register as soon as possible.”

The 2023 Wrangell Landslide occurred on Nov. 20, Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster on Nov. 21 and activated the state’s Individual and Public Assistance programs. On Nov. 26, Governor Dunleavy also declared a disaster for Coffman Cove, which sustained landslide damage to roads and culverts from the same weather event that triggered the 2023 Wrangell Landslide. No injuries or damage to homes were reported in Coffman Cove.

The state’s Public Assistance program is designed to repair critical infrastructure damaged by a declared disaster event to a pre-disaster condition.

The State’s Individual Assistance (IA) program is designed to provide financial assistance to individuals or families for damage to primary residence, primary mode of transportation, essential personal property and medical/funeral/dental needs created as a direct result of a declared disaster. Damages due to power loss, increased heating costs, and other disaster related emergency expenses may be eligible for an IA grant.

Please have the following information with you when you apply:

Description of damages and/or losses (written, photos, video)

Home ownership documentation

Insurance information

Personal Identification

Proof of occupancy (utility bill)

Homeowners and renters with homes that are damaged and/or unlivable may be eligible for State Individual Assistance Temporary Housing.

Residents of the City and Borough of Wrangell and Coffman Cove are eligible to apply for IA.

