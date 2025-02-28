Official Installed by Trump Moves to ‘Demolish’ Social Security Administration





“This is nothing more than a backdoor benefit cut and an insult to Americans who have paid into the system and earned their Social Security—all to pay for trillions in new tax cuts for the wealthy,” said Democratic Rep. John Larson.

The acting leader of the Social Security Administration reportedly instructed managers earlier this week to draw up plans for a 50% cut to the agency’s workforce, a push that advocates and lawmakers said would result in the gutting or total closure of local field offices—and likely benefit disruptions.

The American Prospect first reported the request from Leland Dudek, whom Trump installed as SSA commissioner earlier this month after the agency’s former head resigned following a clash with Elon Musk’s deputies over their attempts to access highly sensitive personal data. At the time he was elevated to the helm of SSA, Dudek was under investigation for allegedly sharing information with Musk’s team improperly.

According to the Prospect, the deadline for SSA managers to comply with Dudek’s request for mass-firing plans was Wednesday afternoon.

“The decision could target one of the government’s most prominent public-facing initiatives: SSA field offices, where seniors, people with disabilities, and survivors whose parents have died can sign up for benefits and get information,” the outlet noted. “In an email to the Prospect, SSA would not confirm any reductions in its workforce beyond the abolition of two small internal offices announced this week… Sources have speculated to the Prospect that the terminations are being done piecemeal to avoid headlines of tens of thousands of jobs lost.”

Nancy Altman, president of the progressive advocacy group Social Security Works, said in a statement Wednesday that Dudek’s push for large-scale staff cuts shows the Trump administration and Elon Musk want to “demolish” SSA.

“Contrary to what Elon Musk and his acolytes may believe, AI chatbots are no substitute for in-person service from a human being,” said Altman. “Americans apply for Social Security benefits at the most vulnerable times of their lives. Moreover, many people who seek information may have trouble articulating or even knowing what questions they need to ask.”

“If Musk’s plan goes through, it will deny many Americans access to their hard-earned Social Security benefits. Field offices around the country will close. Wait times for the 1-800 number will soar,” Altman warned. “DOGE claims to be concerned about fraud, but the best way to detect fraud is through face-to-face contacts with humans who can detect suspicious responses and can read body language. It’s not too late to stop this disaster. We urge everyone to call their members of Congress and tell them that local Social Security offices must stay open and fully staffed.”

In the wake of the Prospect‘s story, Government Executivereported that five of the eight regional SSA commissioners “whose offices oversee and support the agency’s frontline offices across the country” have decided to leave their posts at the end of this week amid the Trump administration’s onslaught against the federal workforce.

“Their departures come amid rumors of impending staff cuts at SSA, where the workforce is already at a 50-year low and has toiled amid a customer service crisis born of lack of funding,” Government Executive noted. “Decades of congressional neglect have seen the agency’s administrative budget, which for decades sat at 1.2% of benefit outlays, shrink to under 1%.”

The outlet added that “regional commissioners aren’t the only ones leaving SSA. An unknown number of other employees are also leaving the agency, which shuttered its civil rights and transformation offices this week.”

Martin O’Malley, the former Maryland governor who served as SSA commissioner under the Biden administration, wrote late Wednesday that “Social Security is being driven to a total system collapse.”

“I give the DOGE kids and co-President Musk 30-90 days before they crater it to the point of interruption of benefits,” O’Malley added.

Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), a champion of Social Security and vocal supporter of expanding benefits, said in a statement that “Donald Trump pledged no cuts to Social Security on the campaign trail, but now he and Elon Musk have plans to do exactly that.”

“Let me be clear—laying off half of the workforce at the Social Security Administration and shuttering field offices will mean the delay, disruption, and denial of benefits,” said Larson. “This is nothing more than a backdoor benefit cut and an insult to Americans who have paid into the system and earned their Social Security—all to pay for trillions in new tax cuts for the wealthy. This has nothing to do with ‘governmental efficiency.'”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



