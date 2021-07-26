Alaskans invited to testify on proposals to solve the State’s financial challenges

ANCHORAGE – The Comprehensive Fiscal Plan Working Group, formed ahead of an upcoming special session to propose solutions to the state’s financial problems, announced a series of opportunities for public testimony. Alaskans are encouraged to share their perspectives with lawmakers on the issues raised during the working group’s hearings so far, namely: the State’s financial outlook, how to solve the structural budget deficit, options to protect the Permanent Fund and the Dividend Program, and potential new revenues and spending reductions. Testimony will be heard at the following places and times: ANCHORAGE –Thursday, July 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Anchorage Legislative Information Office at 1500 W Benson Boulevard, Anchorage, AK 99503. Livestream on AKL.tv.

WASILLA – Friday, July 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Mat-Su Legislative Information Office at 600 Railroad Avenue #1, Wasilla, AK 99654. Audio only on AKL.tv.

FAIRBANKS – Saturday, July 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office at 1292 Sadler Way #308, Fairbanks, AK 99701. Audio only on AKL.tv.

JUNEAU – Monday, August 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Alaska State Capitol Senate Finance Committee Room 532. Streamed live on AKL.tv. Individuals who are unavailable to testify in person will have the opportunity to participate during the Juneau hearing on Monday, August 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. During that hearing, Juneau residents can call 907-586-9085, Anchorage residents can call 907-563-9085, and other Alaskans can call 844-586-9085 anywhere else.