Alaska’s COVID Alert Level Drops From High to Intermediate







May 20, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Commending Alaskans’ efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the statewide COVID-19 14-day average case rate has dropped from a classified “high” to an “intermediate” level, with 9.95 cases per 100,000.

Alaska has been in the high alert category, with greater than 10 cases per 100,000, since September 13, 2020, peaking at 91.3 cases per 100,000 on December 6th. Over the past month, the average daily case rate in Alaska has more than halved from 22.02 per 100,000 on April 19th to 9.95 per 1000,000 on May 19th.

“Due to the efforts of Alaskans protecting our most vulnerable, the early and rapid vaccination of our high risk population, and the widespread availability of vaccines and therapeutics, Alaska has seen a significant decline in COVID cases,” said Governor Dunleavy. “Since February, we have successfully and seamlessly continued our COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts without a disaster declaration in place. With low cases, low hospitalizations and more Alaskans vaccinated, we can feel safe and enjoy a busy summer season as we focus on economic recovery.”

The rolling 14-day average case rate has been an important metric for monitoring COVID-19. This is monitored in three categories:

Low/ Yellow = 0-5 daily cases per 100,000 Intermediate/ Orange = 5-10 daily cases per 100,000 High/ Red = greater than 10 cases per 100,000

