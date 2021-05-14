COVID-19 DAILY SUMMARY – May 13, 2021







OVERVIEW – 82 new cases | 0 deaths | 38 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 46.7% of Alaskans vaccinated

TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to reopen our economy. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.

VACCINATIONS – 52.4% of Alaskans age 16 and older have received at least their first vaccine dose.

46.7% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:

Juneau Region: 67.8%

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 65.4%

YK-Delta Region: 62.2%

Northwest Region: 51.7%

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 50.7%

Anchorage Region: 49.6%

Other Interior Region: 48.7%

Southwest Region: 48.6%

Kenai Peninsula Region: 40.3%

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 39.4%

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 32%

For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.

Please note, the data team is currently working to resolve an issue on the vaccine dashboard that results in the percentage gauge and count of Alaskans who have received their first dose showing slightly inflated data due to duplicate records being included. The data referenced for each census area and borough on the map is accurate.

CASES – DHSS today announced 82 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 81 were residents in: Anchorage (15), Ketchikan (13), Fairbanks (8), Metlakatla (5), North Pole (5), Anchor Point (4), Palmer (4), Wasilla (4), Healy (3), Tok (3), Cordova (2), Nome (2), Seward (2), and one each in Craig, Eagle River, Houston, Juneau, Kenai, Petersburg, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Soldotna, Unalaska, Utqiaġvik and one location under investigation.

One new nonresident case was identified yesterday in Anchorage with purpose under investigation.

Two resident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 66,574 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,777.

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,532 resident hospitalizations and 347 resident deaths, with seven new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.







There are currently 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and two additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 40 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Two of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.5%.

TESTING – A total of 2,186,215 tests have been conducted, with 24,667 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.67%. dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/testing.aspx

Variants of concern situation summary

B.1.1.7 (27 added since last report)

Seeing this variant widely in Alaska and the nation Anchorage, Mat-Su, Kenai Peninsula, Fairbanks/Interior, Southeast Northern case was associated with non-northern region exposure

Continue to see new importations (e.g., cases associated with travel out of state)

Also seeing some instances of secondary and community spread

P.1 (2 added since last report)

Both newly identified cases were associated with airport testing in the last week of April and not suggestive of community spread One in Fairbanks and one in Juneau



B.1.351 (0 added since last report)

Through May 11, the total number of B.1.1.7 (UK) cases is 89; P.1 (Brazil) cases is 13; and B.1.351 (South Africa) cases is 3. The full weekly genomic surveillance report is posted online at dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/variants.aspx.

ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 12.53 cases per 100,000. Five regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Four regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission. dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx

High (>10 cases/100,000)

Other Southeast Region – Southern: 41.56 cases per 100,000

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 22.42 cases per 100,000

Matanuska-Susitna Region: 17.77 cases per 100,000

Other Interior Region: 11.68 cases per 100,000

Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)

Anchorage Municipality: 9.27 cases per 100,000

Juneau City and Borough: 8.99 cases per 100,000

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 8 cases per 100,000

Northwest Region: 6.85 cases per 100,000

Other Southeast Region – Northern: 5.6 cases per 100,000

YK-Delta Region: 5.23 cases per 100,000

Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)

Southwest Region: 2.94 cases per 100,000