Alert Level Raised to Orange on Mount Veniaminof Volcano

Alaska Native News Sep 11, 2018.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the alert level on Mount Veniaminof last week after satellite imagery showed low-level ash emissions emanating from the volcano’s caldera.

The alert level was raised from green to yellow on September 3rd after increased seismic activity was detected and raised further the next day to orange after ash was detected.

Veniaminof, an 8,225-foot stratovolcano is one of the largest and most active volcanos in the Aleutian arc. In the past 200 years, the volcano has erupted at least 13 times.

Passengers on the Tustumena spotted lava flowing and fountaining from the volcano as it transited the area traveling from Sand Point to Chignik on Monday.