All Lanes of Juneau’s Egan Drive Will be Open Over 4th of July Weekend

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Sidewalk access will be limited on the mountain side of Egan Drive
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – With funding provided by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) and SECON will open downtown Juneau’s Egan Drive to traffic for the 4th of July weekend.
“Through FHWA’s support, SECON will be able to spend extra time and materials to temporarily pave and open Egan Drive for the 4th of July parade and holiday weekend. While that asphalt will have to come up again next week, it’ll provide a smooth driving surface and allow all lanes to open over the holiday,” said DOT&PF Construction Project Manager Catherine Wilkins. “DOT&PF wishes everybody a safe and happy 4th of July!”
Construction work will continue through Tuesday, July 2, 2019, when the work crew will begin to prep the project corridor for the 4th of July holiday weekend.
From July 3, 2019 to July 7, 2019, construction activities will be temporarily suspended. All four lanes of Egan Drive between Main Street and 10th Street will be open and temporarily paved. The Whittier traffic signal and protected pedestrian crossing will be operational during this time. Sections of the sidewalk on the mountain side of Egan Drive will be closed. Pedestrian access will be maintained on the seaward side of Egan.
Construction activities will resume on Monday, July 8, 2019, on the mountain side of Egan Drive between the Ramada Inn and Willoughby Avenue. At that time, traffic control devices will be back in place.
Project Updates: www.egandriveproject.com
Current Road Condition and Traffic Info: 511 – Alaska Traveler Info | Alaska Navigator – Construction Projects
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - Bill Would Expand Opportunities to Earn Degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math for Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and...
Read previous article:Close
Murkowski, Schatz Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Expand Impact of the ANSEP Program
Bill Would Expand Opportunities to Earn Degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math for Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and...