All Occupants Rescued from Sinking Aircraft that Crashed on Iliamna Lake Saturday





All occupants of a plane crash a half mile offshore of Kokhanok on Iliamna Lake were rescued after the aircraft began taking on water and the passengers and pilot were forced to abandon the aircraft and enter the water.

Dispatch at Fairbanks AST received a call reporting the crash at 6:20 pm on Saturday and immediately began coordinating along with Dillingham troopers. the city of Kokhanok, and multiple lodges in the area to rescue the victims.

By 6:58 pm, all seven victims were reported to have been loaded into skiffs and taken to the clinic for evaluation. Only minor injuries were reported.The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were both notified of the incident and are investigating the crash.



