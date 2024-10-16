Allen Gonzalez Sentenced to 29 Years for Sexual Assaults





(Homer, AK) – Last week, Superior Court Judge Bride Seifert sentenced Allen Gonzalez, 29, to 29 years in prison for sexual assault.

Judge Seifert ordered a composite sentence of 53 years with an active term of imprisonment of 29 years and 2 days, with all the remaining time, approximately 24 years, suspended. Upon his release from custody, Gonzalez will be on probation for 15 years and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

On June 14, 2024, a Homer jury found Gonzalez guilty of all counts. He was convicted of two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, one count of First-Degree Witness Tampering, and one count of Unlawful Contact.

The victim provided a powerful statement to the court at sentencing. The victim stated that although she continues to deal with the repercussions and mental impacts of what the defendant had done to her every day, she wanted the court and the defendant to know that he had not broken her and that she would continue to rebuild her life.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Julie L. Matucheski with the assistance of Paralegals Anna LaRoche and Minna Bogard. The case was investigated by the Homer Police Department. The primary officers involved in the investigation were Ofc. Morgan Tracy and Sgt. Jessica Poling. Advocacy support to the victim was provided throughout trial and at sentencing by Lindsey Collins with the South Peninsula Haven House.

# # #



