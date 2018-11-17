APD Assists U.S. Marshals Service in Sex Offender Operation

- Home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Under “Operation Safeguard” federal, state and local law enforcement officers joined together to account for registered sex offenders who are currently under supervision with the State of Alaska Probation and/or Parole in Anchorage and Eagle River. Participating in this joint two-day operation on Nov. 13-14 were the Alaska–U.S. Marshals Service, Anchorage Police Department, Alaska Department of Corrections-Adult Probation-Sex Offender and Mental Health Units and a USMS Task Force Officer from the Alaska State Troopers.
Additionally, two of Anchorage Police Department’s K-9 teams were utilized to further the safety and success of this operation. “Odie,” trained to detect digital media storage devices, was utilized on offenders with search conditions to locate and seize such prohibited items; and “Doc,” who helped secure the perimeter during a warrant service with a barricaded subject.
The law enforcement teams conducted nearly 200 sex offender compliance checks on those required to register with the Alaska Sex Offender Registry, as well as probation home visits and searches of convicted sex offenders with court-ordered search conditions. The intent was to verify that Anchorage’s sex offenders are living where they are reporting to the Alaska Sex Offender Registry and State Probation/Parole, as well as abiding by their court-ordered conditions. The teams also focused on arresting anyone who was non-compliant with the registry, found in violation of their conditions of probation/parole or who was a fugitive with warrants.
The operation netted the following results:
As a result of the probation home visits and searches, the following items were seized:
Although this operation concluded on Nov. 14, future efforts will continue in an attempt to contact registered sex offenders living within our communities. The U.S. Marshals Service, Sex Offender Investigations Branch (SOIB) was created following the passage of the Adam Walsh Act on July 27, 2006. The mission of the USMS-SOIB is to protect the public from sex offenders through the coordinated enforcement of sex offender registration laws. Sex offender compliance operations such as this one are being conducted nationwide by USMS and law enforcement partners.
Source: The U.S. Marshal’s Service