APD Assists U.S. Marshals Service in Sex Offender Operation

Nov 17, 2018.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Under “Operation Safeguard” federal, state and local law enforcement officers joined together to account for registered sex offenders who are currently under supervision with the State of Alaska Probation and/or Parole in Anchorage and Eagle River.  Participating in this joint two-day operation on Nov. 13-14 were the Alaska–U.S. Marshals Service, Anchorage Police Department, Alaska Department of Corrections-Adult Probation-Sex Offender and Mental Health Units and a USMS Task Force Officer from the Alaska State Troopers.

Additionally, two of Anchorage Police Department’s K-9 teams were utilized to further the safety and success of this operation. “Odie,” trained to detect digital media storage devices, was utilized on offenders with search conditions to locate and seize such prohibited items; and “Doc,” who helped secure the perimeter during a warrant service with a barricaded subject.



The law enforcement teams conducted nearly 200 sex offender compliance checks on those required to register with the Alaska Sex Offender Registry, as well as probation home visits and searches of convicted sex offenders with court-ordered search conditions.  The intent was to verify that Anchorage’s sex offenders are living where they are reporting to the Alaska Sex Offender Registry and State Probation/Parole, as well as abiding by their court-ordered conditions. The teams also focused on arresting anyone who was non-compliant with the registry, found in violation of their conditions of probation/parole or who was a fugitive with warrants.

The operation netted the following results:

  • 155 offenders confirmed to be living where they reported and searches conducted by officers of those with search conditions.
  • 10 additional searches conducted by APD Detectives, K-9 “Odie” and State Probation Officers on sex offenders who have search conditions of their media.
  • 10 offenders were found to be non-compliant; consequently, state failure to register as a sex offender warrants have been issued or are being requested.
  • 15 additional attempts to verify compliance where no contact was made with the offender.
  • one non-compliant sex offender moved out of state; therefore a federal investigation will be initiated by the Alaska U.S. Marshals Service for a violation of the Adam Walsh Act.
  • six convicted sex offenders were arrested for probation and parole violations and/or failure to register as a sex offender charges.
  • two additional subjects arrested during a sex offender compliance check for theft and false information.

As a result of the probation home visits and searches, the following items were seized:

  • Four cell phones for analysis
  • Four thumb drives for analysis
  • Three laptop computers for analysis
  • Two hard drives for analysis
  • One tablet computer for analysis
  • One X-Box
  • One Play Station
  • One tower PC
  • One wireless adaptor
  • Illegal drug paraphernalia

Although this operation concluded on Nov. 14, future efforts will continue in an attempt to contact registered sex offenders living within our communities.  The U.S. Marshals Service, Sex Offender Investigations Branch (SOIB) was created following the passage of the Adam Walsh Act on July 27, 2006.  The mission of the USMS-SOIB is to protect the public from sex offenders through the coordinated enforcement of sex offender registration laws.  Sex offender compliance operations such as this one are being conducted nationwide by USMS and law enforcement partners. 

Source: The U.S. Marshal’s Service

Related Articles:

33-year-old Ashley A. Williams. Image DPSMan Arrested on Several Charges after Attempting to Cash Stolen Check at Wells Fargo APD is seeking the whereabouts of 32-year-old Ronald E. Lambert JR after an incident at Penland Park on Monday morning. Image-APDAPD Jails One, Seeks Possible Witness in Monday Morning Trailer Stabbing Six Indicted in Huge Conspiracy Case New APD OUI Enforcement Vehicles on Patrol