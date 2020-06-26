AMHS Announces New Protocols to Minimize Transmission of COVID-19
Alaska DOT and PF on Jun 26, 2020.
(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) – Sunday, the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) announced new operational protocols to protect against the transmission of COVID-19 on vessels.
These protocols include:
- All passengers (over the age of 2) on the mainline ferries Kennicott, Matanuska and Tustumena are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before boarding.
- All passengers on the day vessels LeConte and Lituya must complete a Passenger Screening Form before boarding. They must respond “no” to all questions.
- All passengers boarding in Bellingham, Washington must complete the mandatory State of Alaska Travel Declaration Form and provide these to AMHS crew at boarding. AMHS passengers must be able to select #1 (a) on the declaration form.
- All passengers (over the age of 2) and crew are required to wear face coverings while onboard mainline vessels Kennicott, Matanuska and Tustumena, except when in a stateroom, in a designated smoking area or while eating. Accommodations will be made for passengers who are unable to wear a face covering due to medical conditions.
- All passengers (over the age of 2) and crew are required to wear face coverings while onboard the day vessels LeConte and Lituya, except when in a designated smoking area or while eating. Accommodations will be made for passengers who are unable to wear a face covering due to medical conditions.
- Passengers and crew will not be allowed to go ashore during port calls. Passengers will be allowed ashore only upon arrival at their destination port.
- All passengers and crew will practice social distancing.
The safety of passengers and crew is the highest priority for the Alaska Marine Highway System. AMHS continues to work closely with Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) to establish protocols intended to protect everyone during sailings, especially sailings that are longer in duration.
To find testing in your location, visit:
If testing is not available in your location, there are FDA authorized at home test that may be an option:
AMHS protocols are available at http://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/covid19.shtml.
# # #