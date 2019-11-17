AMHS M/V Tazlina to Service Parts of the Northern Panhandle

- Home
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – After weeks of effort, discussion, and negotiation, the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) announced Friday that the M/V Tazlina is being brought out of layup status and will begin operating Nov. 21, 2019 to provide service to parts of the northern Panhandle through Jan. 5, 2020.
Crew for the ship are currently being called back to service, and will sail from Ketchikan to Juneau on Saturday. The ship will then dock in Juneau while preparing to return to revenue service.
This return to service is possible due to the collaboration and cooperation from the Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific, International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots, and The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association to facilitate scheduling of the ship and crew.
The Tazlina is being brought out of layup status to provide as much service to the northern Panhandle as regulations will allow, and will call on Haines, Skagway, Gustavus, and Hoonah. AMHS is working to resolve a dock issue in Angoon, if the issue can be resolved service will also extend to Angoon. Service to the northern Panhandle was disrupted this month due to ongoing repair needs with two aging vessels, the M/V LeConte and the M/V Aurora.
Reservations can be made at www.FerryAlaska.com, by calling the AMHS Reservations Center (M-F, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Alaska Time) at 1-800-642-0066, or by visiting or calling ferry terminals.
Written by: Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities on Nov 17, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
