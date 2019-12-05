AMHS Notifies M/V Aurora Employees of Long-term Layup

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) notified employees of the M/V Aurora Thursday that they will be relieved of service effective Jan. 14. Approximately 24 employees will be impacted. AMHS is following procedures outlined in the union contracts.
In November, after thorough inspections of the 45-year-old M/V LeConte and the 43-year-old Aurora, AMHS decided to move forward with repairs for the LeConte. It was determined that significantly more repair work was required than originally budgeted and AMHS does not have the funds to repair both vessels.
AMHS plans for the LeConte to return to service May 15 after the steel repairs are completed. The Aurora is currently being prepared for long-term layup at Ward Cove in Ketchikan.
###
Written by: Alaska DOT and PF on Dec 5, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - "Normally the rich are moderately more subtle about rigging the system in their favor. They're scared." Billionaire Education Secretary Betsy...
Read previous article:Close
‘Flat-Out Corruption’: DeVos Accused of Scheming to Stop Next President From Canceling Student Loan Debt
"Normally the rich are moderately more subtle about rigging the system in their favor. They're scared." Billionaire Education Secretary Betsy...