AMHS Reshaping Work Group Meeting Thursday

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Group will focus on strategic objectives and innovative solutions
for operation of the system.
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway Reshaping Work Group is meeting Thursday, April 16, from 1:30-3:00 p.m. The public is invited to listen by calling 1-650-479-3207, access code 285 104 216, password 54762737. This meeting will not include a public comment period, but there will be opportunities for robust public participation in the future.
“During these unprecedented circumstances in the state, the Work Group continues to move forward toward solutions,” said Admiral Tom Barrett, Work Group Chair. “We are committed to delivering a work product that positions AMHS for future success. We want a marine highway system that all Alaskans can take pride in as a model of service delivery and efficiency.”
The agenda for this meeting is focused on two items. The first is a discussion of strategic objectives for the ferry system. This will be based on extensive past research, including the AMHS Reshaping Study. The second item of discussion is innovation, recognizing the need for new, creative solutions with the goal of a reliable, safe and efficient system.
On Jan. 17, 2020, through Admin Order 313, Gov. Mike Dunleavy established the Alaska Marine Highway Reshaping Work Group. The work group is tasked with providing recommendations on the future finances and service levels to the governor. The Work Group consists of nine members and a chair, appointed by the governor, who serve without compensation but will be reimbursed for travel and meeting expenses. Recommendations from the Work Group will be completed by Sept. 30, 2020, with anticipated implementation in FY 2023.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 239 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, more than 5,600 miles of highway and 776 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
WHO: Alaska Marine Highway Reshaping Work Group
WHAT: Strategic objectives and innovative solutions for AMHS
WHEN: Thursday, April 16 from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.
WHERE: Teleconference meeting please call1-650-479-3207, access code 285 104 216, password 54762737
# # #