AMHS to Increase COVID-19 Mitigation Protocols

on Jun 2, 2020.

 

Customers urged to book online or call for reservations

(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) In order to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees, the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is implementing enhanced COVID-19 mitigation protocols at all AMHS facilities and aboard all vessels.

These protocols include:

  • Reminders to passengers and AMHS employees to practice good hygiene and follow social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face covering is strongly recommended; please see the CDC’s guidance for face coverings.
  • Passenger capacity on each vessel has been reduced to 1/3 to promulgate social distancingBecause of the limited seating capacity vessels may fill up and non-ticketed passengers could be turned away. Customers are encouraged to book travel in advance at http://ferryalaska.com, or by calling the reservations center at (800) 642-0066.
  • Passengers will complete a health screening form before boarding. People who are sick or have recently had contact with an infected person will not be permitted to travel. 
  • The CDC’s COVID-19 prevention guidance to be posted on the AMHS website, at terminals, and aboard vessels.
  • Modifications to food service spaces to ensure social distancing. 
  • Intensified cleaning of all areas, including routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. 

Today, the M/V Tustumena will resume service, along with the M/V Kennicott and M/V LeConte later in the month.  

A COVID-19 information page, including a copy of the passenger screening form, will be added to the AMHS website. Before planning a trip, AMHS customers are encouraged to review this information and the CDC’s “Considerations for Travelers” webpage. 

# # #