AMHS to Increase COVID-19 Mitigation Protocols
Customers urged to book online or call for reservations
(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) – In order to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees, the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is implementing enhanced COVID-19 mitigation protocols at all AMHS facilities and aboard all vessels.
These protocols include:
- Reminders to passengers and AMHS employees to practice good hygiene and follow social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face covering is strongly recommended; please see the CDC’s guidance for face coverings.
- Passenger capacity on each vessel has been reduced to 1/3 to promulgate social distancing. Because of the limited seating capacity vessels may fill up and non-ticketed passengers could be turned away. Customers are encouraged to book travel in advance at http://ferryalaska.com, or by calling the reservations center at (800) 642-0066.
- Passengers will complete a health screening form before boarding. People who are sick or have recently had contact with an infected person will not be permitted to travel.
- The CDC’s COVID-19 prevention guidance to be posted on the AMHS website, at terminals, and aboard vessels.
- Modifications to food service spaces to ensure social distancing.
- Intensified cleaning of all areas, including routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.
Today, the M/V Tustumena will resume service, along with the M/V Kennicott and M/V LeConte later in the month.
