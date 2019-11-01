AMHS Vessel Repairs Will Impact Service to Communities

- Home
(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) was recently informed that the M/V LeConte is in need of more extensive repairs than originally anticipated. AMHS budgeted $1.2 million for overhaul of the 45-year-old LeConte, but after an extensive survey of the steel hull, it was determined that considerable repair work is needed. The additional repairs are estimated to cost $4 million.
Repair work has temporarily stopped on the LeConte. On Nov. 4, AMHS will bring the M/V Aurora into the Vigor shipyard dry-dock in Ketchikan for annual overhaul and survey to determine the extent of repair required.
Repair estimates for the Aurora should be available by Nov. 15, which will give a more firm estimate for future service.
AMHS does not have the budget to repair both the LeConte and the 44-year-old Aurora. Based on estimates, repair work will proceed on the vessel that requires the least amount of work.
Beginning Oct. 31, there will be no AMHS service to Angoon, Tenakee, Pelican and Gustavus. The following communities will have reduced service: Haines and Skagway will receive service once per week and Hoonah will receive service twice per month.
AMHS is exploring possible alternatives to continue service while the LeConte and Aurora are offline. All affected customers will be notified as soon as possible if alternative service becomes available.
Schedule information is available at www.FerryAlaska.com, by calling the AMHS Reservations Center at 1-800-642-0066, or by visiting ferry terminals throughout the ferry system.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 239 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 720 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
Written by: Alaska DOT and PF on Nov 1, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News