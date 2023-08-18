AMHS Winter Ferry Schedule Now Available For Bookings

(JUNEAU, Alaska)—The AMHS 2023/2024 Winter Schedule is now available for reservations.

“Thanks to everyone that engaged, gave us feedback and shared important dates with us. We’ve incorporated a great deal of the community feedback we received,” said DOT&PF Commissioner Ryan Anderson. “With this active dialog, we have allocated our resources where they can be most effective, in order to meet the specific needs of the communities the best we can.”

Additionally, service has been added to accommodate coastal communities’ special events to the greatest extent practicable. The department will also contract supplemental service if needed to cover service disruptions.

Due to the existing shortage of vessel crews, the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) can only accept reservations for the ferry Kennicott through February 2024. This limitation will stay in place until an adequate number of licensed crew members are available to facilitate the March 2024 planned vessel schedule.