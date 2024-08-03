AMHS Winter Ferry Schedule Released, Bookings Now Open





(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) announces that the winter 2024/2025 schedule is now open for bookings. This year’s schedule has been designed to align with numerous special events in coastal communities, and to ensure service continuity similar to the reliability of last season.

“We appreciate the public’s feedback on the winter schedule. The winter schedule reflects a balance of community needs and our current operational capabilities,” said Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) Commissioner Ryan Anderson.

The AMHS team has been working hard to improve vessel maintenance, with long overdue maintenance items to be addressed on the M/V LeConte and the M/V Kennicott this winter.

Commissioner Anderson added, “our efforts are aimed at keeping our ships safe and improving reliability in the coming years. Coupled with ongoing recruitment and training efforts, these proactive measures will lead to a more dependable and efficient marine highway system, benefiting all who rely on our services.”

AMHS Director, Craig Tornga, noted “With Alaskans’ support, the AMHS team is working on modernizing our systems, recruiting and training new crew members, refurbishing our fleet, and initiating the construction of new vessels and community infrastructure. These actions are fundamental to improving the long-term reliability of our services.”

Explore the AMHS winter schedule by visiting: https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/schedules.shtml

For reservations, contact AMHS at (800) 642-0066 or book online at: https://bookamhs.alaska.gov/book/sailing-search/journeySearch

For additional information about the Alaska Marine Highway System, please visit our website at http://www.ferryalaska.com



