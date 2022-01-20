Amid Rocky COVID-19 Rapid Test Rollout, Congressman Don Young Presses the Administration for Answers on Behalf of Concerned Alaskans





WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wednesday, Congressman Don Young sent a letter to Jeffrey Zients, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, pressing him to answer mounting questions from Alaskans surrounding federally issued COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the federal government launched its online COVID-19 rapid test order system. Within hours of launch, countless Alaskans contacted Congressman Young to highlight difficulties they experienced ordering tests. These challenges range from shipping to PO Boxes, ordering tests to an apartment complex with multiple units, and concern over the tests needing to be stored above 36 °F – a problematic situation for many families in America’s only Arctic state. Click here to read the full letter.

“As our nation continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, I write with urgent questions brought to me by Alaskans concerned about the recent rollout of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits through the Unites States Postal Service (USPS). Access to rapid testing kits continues to be of significant importance, particularly as we work to ensure schools are safe and community gatherings can commence. Since the pandemic began, I have voted in support of billions in appropriations funding to expand our nation’s testing capacity and ensure that tests are available for those who need them. As you may know, Alaska is extremely unique among the states. Unfortunately, this week’s federal test kit rollout has fallen far short of the distinctive challenges of Alaskans.

America is an Arctic nation because of Alaska, and it is not uncommon for areas of our state to reach −70 °F or even lower. COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits currently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are generally approved to be stored at temperatures above 36°F. Very frankly, our state’s cold temperatures put federally issued test kits in jeopardy of spoiling; a situation made even more dire by continued test kit supply restraints. What is the Administration doing to ensure the unique nature of Alaska’s climate is not impacting the distribution and effectiveness of rapid test kits?”

