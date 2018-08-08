- Home
Dear Editor,
In response to the recently published article entitled “Thawing Permafrost Microbiomes Fuel Climate Change,” it is increasingly evident that a bold and swift transition to renewable energy, and away from fossil fuels, is essential for maintaining a livable planet. Unforeseen variables, such as thawing permafrost carbon sinks, are only accelerating the rate of climate change. Nonetheless, we can be encouraged by the fact that clean energy is already on the rise across the country, and in Alaska specifically.
According to a new report released by Environment America, Alaska has installed wind energy facilities that generate 164 GWh of electricity annually across the state, enough electricity to power 15,000 homes. Despite this encouraging figure, Alaska falls behind many other states in its growth of renewable energy in the past 10 years, ranking 49th in solar energy growth, and 26th in wind energy growth. Nonetheless, advances in energy storage and efficiency technologies, combined Alaska’s vast, open landscape, provide ample opportunity for Alaska to join the rising tide of renewable energy.
I want to ensure a safe future for generations to come, and the best way we can do that is to protect their air, water, and land.
We have made incredible progress with renewable energy. Why stop now?
Sincerely,
Jake Naimark
