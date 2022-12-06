Amy Pohl Dies in Ester Fire Saturday





Alaska State Troopers report that they were notified of a house fire in the Ester area that claimed the life of one on Saturday evening.

Ester Volunteer Fire Department and other area fire crews responded to the scene and reported to troopers that as they worked to put out the fire they came across 71-year-old Amy Pohl of Ester unresponsive in the structure. She was removed from the structure and lifesaving efforts were made. But, despite efforts, Pohl succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

“A Deputy Fire Marshal from the Alaska Department of Public Safety responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire,” AST said. He would determine that the fire originated near a wood stove in the living room. The structure suffered significant damage.

Pohl’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Pohl’s next of kin were notified of her passing.



