ANC Takes Flight With Four New Routes Summer 2024





(Anchorage, Alaska) – Alaskans will have more options to travel this summer with the addition of four new routes for the 2024 summer schedule. Among these routes are three brand new destinations: John F. Kennedy International Airport, serving the New York City area; Washington Dulles International Airport, catering to the D.C. metro and northern Virginia region; and San Diego International Airport, connecting southern California. Alaska Airlines will operate direct flights to JFK Airport and San Diego from May to August, while United will operate direct flights to Dulles Airport from May to September. Additionally, Delta is bringing back its seasonal summer flight to Detroit, operating from June to September.

“We are excited to be launching the first ever nonstop flights between Anchorage and Washington DC this summer – building easier access to the nation’s capital and even greater connectivity to East Coast and Transatlantic destinations,” said Ben Sanchez, Managing Director of Domestic Planning at United Airlines. “This new route complements our existing service between Anchorage and Newark/New York, making United Airlines the largest carrier between Alaska and the East Coast.”

“As the leader in seats from Anchorage to the Lower 48 with up to 38 flights/day this summer, Alaska Airlines is ecstatic to also offer our first nonstop service connecting Anchorage to San Diego and New York City. These flights will also provide more seamless 1-stop connectivity to the Lower 48 from the twelve state of Alaska communities we proudly serve through Anchorage,” said Marilyn Romano, Regional Vice President – Alaska Airlines.

“ANC anticipates a bustling summer season, attracting a record number of travelers to explore the beauty and adventure of Alaska. The expanded routes also bring increased opportunities for economic growth in our state,” said Trudy Wassel, Deputy Airport Director – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

In support of attracting new passenger and cargo services, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) has relaunched an incentive program to boost airport traffic in Alaska. The program reduces fees to stimulate increased passenger and cargo activity, such as the addition of these new routes, enhancing economic opportunities at ANC and FAI airports.

Flight frequencies and dates are subject to change based on airline schedules; for the latest information, please refer to the airline’s official website.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is an important gateway to the city of Anchorage and the State of Alaska. More than 5 million passengers fly through ANC annually. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is responsible for approximately 15,577 airport & community jobs, earning $1 billion. That’s 1 in 10 jobs in Anchorage.



