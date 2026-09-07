Anchor Point Grandmother Arrested on Multiple Charges after Grandaughter finds Gun/Drugs on Bed











On 09/04/2026 at approximately 1855 hours, Alaska State Troopers (AST) received a report from a juvenile who stated that her grandmother, Sheryl M. Howe, 52, of Anchor Point, had left her home alone. The juvenile reported seeing drugs and a firearm on Howe’s bed.

AST responded to the residence and served a search warrant. During the search, troopers located and seized a crystalline substance, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded revolver.

Howe was arrested and transported to the Homer Jail, where she was remanded on one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree, one count of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, and one count of Violating Conditions of Release.