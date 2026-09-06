Man Driving While at Four Times Legal Limit Arrested on Kenai Peninsula

On Thursday, just before 3 pm, Alaska Wildlife Troopers (AWT) observed a white pickup truck in the ditch near the intersection of Swanson River Road and Jacobson Avenue.

Troopers contacted the driver, identified as 50-year-old Jason Daniels, and observed signs consistent with alcohol impairment. Daniels was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests (SFSTs), which he failed. Based on the circumstances and his performance on the SFSTs, Daniels was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

During the investigation, troopers also located a pistol in the back of the vehicle. Daniels was subsequently transported for further processing and provided a breath sample for analysis on the DataMaster. The test indicated a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.311, well above the legal limit for driving.

Daniels was taken into custody without incident and later remanded to Wildwood Pretrial Facility. He was charged with DUI and fourth-degree Misconduct Involving Weapons in connection with the incident.