Anchor Point Man Jailed for Setting Victim on Fire

Alaska Native News Mar 14, 2019.

An Anchor Point man is being held without bail in the Homer Jail after a serious incident in the Nikolaevsk area on Wednesday night, troopers report.

Anchor Point-based troopers responded to a disturbance at a Nikolaevsk residence at 9 pm on Wednesday night and opened an investigation into the incident and found that Zachariah Tangman, age 35, of Anchor Point, had gotten into an altercation with his victim and ultimately set the victim on fire causing serious injuries.

As a result of the trooper investigation, Tangman was taken into custody on felony Assault III charges and transported to the Homer Jail where he was remanded and held without bail.