Anchor Point Strangling Assault Suspect Apprehended in Anchorage

Alaska Native News May 28, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a Stovall Avenue address in Anchor Point and opened an investigation into an assault that occurred there on the 19th of May and reports that the suspect has been apprehended by Anchorage police last Thursday.

The investigation in Anchor Point revealed that in an interview with the victim that 26-year-old Patrick Delumeau of Anchorage kicked in the victim’s door on Stovall Avenue then assaulted her by throwing her to the ground her then strangled and punched her.

Delumeau fled the area prior to ASST arrival.

The victim was transported to the Homer Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Delumeau was arrested on the warrant charging him with Assault II, III, and IV and Criminal Mischief V. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.





