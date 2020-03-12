Anchor Point Woman Shot and Killed in Trooper Involved Shooting Wednesday Afternoon

Alaska Native News on Mar 12, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers reported that a trooper responding to a 911 hangup in the Anchor Point area was involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the report, AST was notified of the 911 disconnect call that was received by the Soldotna Public Safety Communications Center at 1:55 pm on Wednesday afternoon. Despite the disconnect, the caller’s location was obtained and troopers responded to the North Fork Road residence near Anchor Point.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they contacted a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Mary Kate Fields, who was standing in the driveway of the residence. Troopers announced their presence as they approached Field and gave commands for her to show her hands. Troopers say she did not comply and instead “produced a firearm and brandished it toward AST.”

In return, she was fired upon and sustained life-threatening injuries.

EMS was called and dispatch was notified of the shooting. Despite life-saving measures being administered, Fields succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

Troopers did not release any information as to what led to the hang-up 911 call.

Two years prior, Fields was involved in another 911 call in the Anchor Point area which troopers responded to. During that incident, Fields, who was on the back porch of that residence, stripped naked and fought with the trooper and attempted to strangle him. She then commanded her two dogs to attack the homeowner as well as the trooper. Both suffered bites to their extremities according to that report. She was arrested and charged with three counts of assault, resisting arrest, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass charges in that incident.

“The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation into the totality of the circumstances, with assistance from the Soldotna-based General Investigative Unit (GIU),” AST stated. The officer was placed on administrative leave for 72 hours as per AST policy and his name will be revealed at that time. When the investigation is concluded, the report will be forwarded to the Office of Special Prosecutions for review.





