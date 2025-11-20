Anchorage Doctor and Husband Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Health Care, Tax Fraud Schemes





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage doctor and her husband pleaded guilty Tuesday to executing a $12.5 million health care fraud scheme and evading over $4 million in taxes on the profits of their decades-long scheme.

According to court documents, Dr. Claribel Tan, 61, and her husband, Daniel Tan, 70, operated a rheumatology medical clinic in Anchorage. Dr. Tan specialized in the treatment of autoimmune and musculoskeletal diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, and prescribed injectable medications to treat those conditions. Mr. Tan performed office and management work for the clinic. As part of their scheme, the Tans deceived their patients about the medications Dr. Tan administered by injection in the office, and fraudulently billed health insurance plans for reimbursement of medications that the Tans did not purchase.

Beginning in 2009, Dr. Tan routinely and surreptitiously underdosed patients, injected them with free samples or a different medication than prescribed, injected them with expired medication, and/or injected them with medications purchased by other patients. The Tans then knowingly billed insurance plans as if Dr. Tan had provided each patient a full and proper injection. Specifically, the Tans claimed to have administered 4,829 units of the medications to patients, and billed the insurance plans for that amount, despite only purchasing 369 units of medication.

Mr. Tan helped execute the scheme in part by creating and submitting fraudulent insurance claims and ordering insufficient medication for the clinic. The Tans also made false statements about the length of Dr. Tan’s office visits with her patients and submitted fraudulent claims to insurance plans for services that Dr. Tan never provided. The Tans’ fraud scheme created significant health risks to the patients and caused a loss of approximately $12,522,446 to more than 10 insurance plans.

The Tans also created false tax records to conceal the health care fraud scheme. The Tans knew that the clinic had not purchased the quantity of medications that they billed insurance plans for, and they fraudulently overstated the clinic’s expenses on the clinic’s tax returns for 2014, 2015, and 2017, allowing them to falsely underreport the clinic’s income. From 2018 to 2021, the Tans willfully failed to file tax returns for the clinic. The Tans’ tax fraud scheme caused a loss of approximately $4,249,509 to the IRS.

In 2024 and 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office seized approximately $10,471,106 in health care fraud proceeds from the Tans. As part of their plea agreements, the Tans agreed to forfeit those funds to the U.S. and agreed to pay an additional $6,300,849 towards their expected restitution judgment. The Tans further agreed to pay the U.S. an additional $1,855,144 to settle civil claims under the False Claims Act arising from the health care fraud scheme. Dr. Tan has also surrendered her medical license.

Dr. Tan and Mr. Tan will be sentenced on a later date. They each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for health care fraud and five years in prison for tax fraud. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

More information about the case is available at https://www.justice.gov/usao-ak/united-states-v-tan-et-al. Victims may provide the court with a written Victim Impact Statement or may also provide a statement in person at sentencing. For more information, please contact usaak.victimwitness@usdoj.gov at least one week prior to sentencing.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman of the District of Alaska, Special Agent in Charge John Helsing, Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) Western Field Office and Special Agent in Charge Carrie Nordyke of the IRS Criminal Investigation Seattle Field Office made the announcement.

DCIS Western Field Office, IRS Criminal Investigation Seattle Division, FBI Anchorage Field Office, Defense Contract Audit Agency, Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General Criminal Investigations Division, Department of Labor Employee Benefits Security Administration, Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations and State of Alaska Division of Insurance Investigation Unit investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Dominick Giovanniello of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth Beausang and William Reed of the District of Alaska are prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jackie Traini of the District of Alaska led the civil fraud investigation.