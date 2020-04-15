Anchorage Driver Arrested after Prolonged Pursuit in Anchorage City Limits

Alaska Native News on Apr 15, 2020.

Anchorage police announced the arrest of an Anchorage man who was taken into custody after an on-again-off-again vehicle pursuit that lasted over six hours on Monday morning/afternoon.

The incident began when an employee of a business on the 3100-block of Lakeshore Drive called dispatch to report that an individual got into the business’s white 2000 Ford van and drove off with it at just after 9 am. The employee informed police that he did not believe there were keys in the ignition at the time of the theft.

At 1:02 pm, an officer on patrol spotted the occupied van parked in the parking lot of the Chelsea Inn at 3836 Spenard Road, called in backup and together attempted to block the vehicle in. But, the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Jeremiah Terrel, crashed through the blockade at high-speed and made good his escape. No one was injured in the collision and officers elected no to pursue.

Less than an hour later, at 1:53 pm, APD was advised by troopers of the white van speeding down the wrong side of the street at Muldoon near the Glenn Highway. Terrel evaded the trooper, and because of the suspect’s dangerous driving behavior, pursuit was broke off.

Then, an hour later, at 2:57 pm, APD was alerted to the van again. This time, the caller reported that the van was speeding on Delong Landing Drive near Raspberry Oad. The caller said that the driver stopped momentarily to exit the van and urinate along the roadway before getting back in and speeding off.







Officers responded to the area and because Terrel by this time was known to dangerously elude officers, APD worked to gather enough resources “to effectively get the suspect driver stopped without further risking the public’s safety.” While they did not give chase, police kept the vehicle in sight as it made its way to Midas at Northern Lights and the Seward Highway. At that location, Terrel crashed into another vehicle.

A caller called in and reported Terrel remained in the vehicle after the crash, but soon after, another caller reported that he had gotten out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police converged on the location and soon located Terrel on the 400-block of West 27th. He was taken into custody at 3:32 pm. After being taken to the department for questioning, he was further transported to the correctional center where he was remanded on charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, Driving While License Suspended, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Eluding.

Vinelink shows Terrel remains in custody.