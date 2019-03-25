Anchorage Drunk Driver Strikes, Kills Female Pedestrian on 3rd and Karluk

Alaska Native News Mar 25, 2019.

APD as yet has not revealed the identity of a female pedestrian who was struck and killed by a drunk driver in the area of 3rd and Karluk Street on Saturday evening.

According to the APD report, 29-year-old Lagiula Mauga was traveling westbound in a red pickup when “an adult female emerged from a group of people on the side of the road and crossed in front of the truck.” The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic investigators responded to the scene and 3rd Avenue was closed down between Post Road and Ingra as a full investigation was conducted.

Mauga’s BAC was taken and it showed she was nearly twice the legal limit. As a result, she was placed under arrest on DUI charges.