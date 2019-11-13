Anchorage DUI Driver also Charged with Weapons Misconduct

On Sunday, November 10, 2019, two APD officers with the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit (IDEU) observed a reckless driver traveling at 128 mph in a 60 mph zone.

As the officers worked to catch up with the gray 2015 Audi sedan on Minnesota near Raspberry Road at 12:13 am, they temporarily lost sight of him but then spotted the driver again, this time stopped for the light at the intersection of Strawberry and Northwood.

When the light changed, the driver sped off traveling in excess of 60 mph in the 30 mph zone and APD officers pursued. He was pulled over to the side of Strawberry east of Cranberry Road.







Contact was made with the driver, identified as 36-year-old Charles A. Dunn III. and officers immediately observed signs of impairment as they spoke with him.

He was asked to exit the vehicle and officers began Standardized Field Sobriety Testing. After completing the first in the battery of tests, Dunn refused to continue and so was placed under arrest on DUI charges.

Other officers had arrived on scene while Dunn had been doing the first test and they observed a handgun on the front passenger’s seat. Dunn had not informed the officers that he had the weapon.

As a result, Dunn was charged with Misconduct Involving a Weapon-Drunk in Possession, Misconduct Involving a Weapon-Fail to Inform, as well as Reckless Driving and DUI. He was transported to and remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges.