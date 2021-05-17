Anchorage Felon Arrested on Multiple Weapons Charges following Shots-Fired Investigation Saturday







APD reports that an Anchorage felon was arrested on several charges that included three counts of Weapons Misconduct following a Saturday evening shots-fired investigation at an apartment complex on the 1300-block of Karluk Street.

Police responded to the scene at 9:49 pm on Saturday after receiving a shots-fired call. Upon arrival, officers were shown where a bullet had penetrated the ceiling above their kitchen sink from the apartment above. Police evacuated residents from the building and opened an investigation.

Police made contact with 47-year-old Elmer N. Mercado-Robison who was an occupant of the apartment where the bullet hole was found. He was detained for questioning.

The investigation found that Robison had gotten into a verbal altercation with others in the apartment and at one point, discharged a firearm into the floor. The weapon was taken away by other occupants and secured.

following a computer check, it was found that Robison was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was charged with:

Misconduct Involving a Weapon II – Fire Gun at Dwelling

Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV – Possess While Intoxicated

Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession

and Reckless Endangerment

Robison was transported to the Anchorage jail where he was remanded on the charges.





