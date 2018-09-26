Anchorage Hip-Hop Artist Rico G Sentenced for Methamphetamine Distribution

Alaska Native News Sep 26, 2018.

Monday saw the sentencing of Anchorage’s Hip-Hop artist Rico Gillespie in U.S. District Court U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Gillespie, also known as “Rico G the Mayor,” age 31, was sentenced in court to 87 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release for his conviction for distributing methamphetamine.

Gillespie’s conviction and sentencing stems from actions in April and May of 2017 where he sold meth on at least three separate occasions. Gillespie’s house was searched during the investigation in May and that search would turn up “methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl packaged for sale, as well as three digital scales inside Gillespie’s house,” Schroder reported. In addition, the vehicle Gillespie was seen driving in advance of the search would turn up a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun with a round chambered under the driver’s seat.

Gillespie has portrayed himself in multiple videos where the lyrics in those videos “depict a glamorous lifestyle funded by drug trafficking and other illegal activities,” Schoder revealed.







Prior to handing down Gillespie’s sentence, Judge Sharon L Gleason pointed out that “she was particularly troubled that Gillespie dealt drugs out of the same home that he shared with young children. She was also concerned that Gillespie was a “for profit” drug trafficker and did not appear to have an addiction to the drugs he was selling in the community.” In court, it was shown that Gillespie’s last verified employment was in 2014.