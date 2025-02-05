Anchorage Jury Convicts Chue Yang of Murdering Wife





(Anchorage, AK) On Jan. 30, 2025, an Anchorage jury returned a verdict of guilty for Murder in the Second Degree for 37-year-old Chue Yang. The conviction stems from the November 2019 shooting death of his wife, Nancy Xiong in the couple’s home on Klevin Street in Anchorage. At trial, evidence was presented that Yang shot Xiong in the head, while she was lying in bed. Yang had been drinking before the homicide.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 30, 2025. At sentencing, Yang faces a potential sentence of 15-99 years.

The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit and included the presentation of evidence from the State of Alaska Crime Detection Laboratory and Medical Examiner’s Office. Anchorage Assistant District Attorneys Rebecca Weiant and Paul Miovas prosecuted the case with the assistance of paralegal Kimberly Smith.

